Gulden Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $42,519.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00306347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,688,881 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

