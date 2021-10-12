Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.06. 18,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,976,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

