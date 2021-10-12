APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,185,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,172 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $505,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 174,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,714. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

