APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 900 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 3.98% of Tyler Technologies worth $620,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

