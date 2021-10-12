Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 12,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $648,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 153.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Certara by 597.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.