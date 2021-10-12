Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 7,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,122,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

