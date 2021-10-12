New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 5,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,029. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

