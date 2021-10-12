Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,964 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $627.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.