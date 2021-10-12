Holistic Financial Partners Sells 752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. 66,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

