Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 6.7%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 66,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,833,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

ASTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

