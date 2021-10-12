KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KLAQ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. KL Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $16,582,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.