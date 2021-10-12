Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $172,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,178. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

