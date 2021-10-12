Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $46.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,731.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,525.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

