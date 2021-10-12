Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

