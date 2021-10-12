$172.00 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $172.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $700.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $701.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $844.50 million, with estimates ranging from $829.50 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 3,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

