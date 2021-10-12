LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.40 Million

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $775.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,740. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.