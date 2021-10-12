General Mills (GIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently:

9/30/2021 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

9/24/2021 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

9/13/2021 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

GIS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

