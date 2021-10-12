Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,511. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

