Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Maxim Group downgraded AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

