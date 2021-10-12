Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,845 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $112,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $205.68. 17,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $237.39. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.59 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

