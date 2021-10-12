Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,492 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

LOW opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.52. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

