APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 738,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of research firms have weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

