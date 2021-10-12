Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $603,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,884 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,009. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

