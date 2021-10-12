SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $121,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

