Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $84.98 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00009559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

