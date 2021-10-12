Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.89 and last traded at $174.53. Approximately 78,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,358,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

