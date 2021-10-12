Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.99. 7,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,455,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,866 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

