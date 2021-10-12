Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,267,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

