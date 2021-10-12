Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.86

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 2508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

