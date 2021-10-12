Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.18. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

