SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock remained flat at $$26.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

