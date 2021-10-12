F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average is $196.80. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.