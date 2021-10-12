Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

