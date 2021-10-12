Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 847.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

