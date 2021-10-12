Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

