RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,169. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $6,823,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 932,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

