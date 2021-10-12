NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,002,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

