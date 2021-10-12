APG Asset Management N.V. Has $263.02 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,543 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.45% of Capital One Financial worth $263,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 23,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

