Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 747,004 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.65.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

