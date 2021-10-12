APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 211,925 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of General Motors worth $210,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

NYSE GM traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 615,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.