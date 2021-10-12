APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $227,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

