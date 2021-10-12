Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,709,284 shares.The stock last traded at $31.45 and had previously closed at $28.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

