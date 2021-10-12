Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 83,360 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 833,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,360 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average is $254.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

