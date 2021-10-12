Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $6,480,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

WD traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

