Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Square comprises about 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $42,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,221 shares of company stock worth $72,541,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

NYSE SQ traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.97. 182,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.21. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

