Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 505,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

