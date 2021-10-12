Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.88 and last traded at $169.76. 15,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,966,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

