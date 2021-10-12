First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $$14.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

