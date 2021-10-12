Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.