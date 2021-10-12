Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $6.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 124,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.